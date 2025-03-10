WWE Superstar sends a four-word message to Carmelo Hayes ahead of his big rematch against Randy Orton

Carmelo Hayes will be in action against Randy Orton on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Hayes' real-life partner and current WWE NXT Superstar, Kelani Jordan, sent a four-word message showing her support for the young star.

Hayes and Orton were involved in a backstage segment on last week's WWE SmackDown. The match was made official by General Manager Nick Aldis. This will be Orton's first official match since he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to face Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in October 2024.

On Instagram, Jordan reacted to her partner's message aimed at The Viper. The former NXT Women's North American Champion sent a four-word message.

"oh shoot, let’s go!!!!" wrote Jordan.

Check out a screengrab of Jordan's Instagram comment:

Bill Apter discussed the possibility of Randy Orton facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton made his big return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, saving Sami Zayn from a post-match assault at the hands of Kevin Owens.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter talked about the idea of Orton facing Owens at WrestleMania 41 and how it might leave Sami Zayn off the card. He said:

"You got two of the hottest heads in wrestling. Two of the most volatile personalities in this business and to see the two of them against each other here is gonna be great, but where does this leave Sami Zayn? (...) I'm not really sure where this leaves Sami Zayn if it's gonna be Orton and KO at WrestleMania or even before that. Somehow, Sami Zayn has got to get his comeuppance, I don't know what that's gonna be at this point."

Orton and Owens were scheduled for a match at the Crown Jewel 2024 Premium Live Event. However, the match never officially began, as the two brawled all over the arena in Saudi Arabia.

