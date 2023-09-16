WWE Superstar sends a four-word message to The Rock after his surprise return

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Rock made his surprise return to WWE. In the opening segment of the show, he confronted Austin Theory, who took to Twitter to send a message to The Great One.

This was The Rock's first WWE appearance since October 4, 2019, when SmackDown debuted on FOX. During this week's segment, Pat McAfee also made his return and accompanied The Great One.

Taking to Twitter, Theory tweeted a four-word message aimed at the WWE legend and posted a photo from their confrontation.

"You’ll Remember The Name #AustinTheoryLive," wrote Austin Theory.

Last year at WrestleMania 38, McAfee was in action against Theory, who he defeated in a one-on-one contest.

Tonight's segment concluded with both McAfee and The Rock hitting the People's Elbow on the former United States Champion.

The Rock revealed that there were talks of him facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock recently revealed that he was initially set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. There were talks about the match taking place.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the multi-time world champion revealed that the match between him and The Tribal Chief was "locked."

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

It now remains to be seen if The Rock's return was a one-off or if there are any creative plans featuring him.

