WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Drew McIntyre following unique achievement

Drew McIntyre, released from WWE in June 2014, has since turned his career around in just eight years.

In a tweet, McIntyre recently pointed out his improvement and rise in WWE from 2014 to 2022. Responding to the same, WWE Superstar Natalya told the former WWE Champion how proud she is of him.

Natalya has been part of WWE since 2008. She witnessed McIntyre's rise through the ranks before his release. Natalya has also seen McIntyre's stellar reinvention, which saw him become a two-time WWE Champion after being re-signed in 2017.

Drew McIntyre is expected to battle Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre already laid down the challenge for a match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, WWE's upcoming United Kingdom Premium Live Event.

The company travels to Cardiff, Wales, for its biggest UK show in over three decades. It's believed that McIntyre will challenge for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Title back at WrestleMania 36. As the win occurred amid the pandemic, the Scottish star couldn't have his shining moment before a sell-out crowd.

It's believed that Drew McIntyre will finally receive the moment he deserves inside The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022. Ahead of this match, Reigns will defend his title against Riddle next week on SmackDown, his first title defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

