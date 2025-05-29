WWE Superstar sends insulting message to Becky Lynch; calls her "rat"

Becky Lynch will be in action at Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7. Her opponent and the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, took a shot at The Man on social media today.

The issues between Lynch and Valkyria began post-WrestleMania 41 after they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch turned heel on her now-former tag team partner and attacked her on the red brand. She then unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025. The Man was also responsible for attacking Valkyria's original WrestleMania 41 tag team partner, Bayley.

On Instagram, Valkyria took a shot at her next challenger and implied that she was a "rat" and wanted her out of her face, via her latest post.

"Get out of my face you little 🐀" wrote Valkyria

Check out Valkyria's post below:

Lyra Valkyria opened up about working alongside Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria discussed Becky Lynch's influence in professional wrestling and explained how she did things that nobody ever thought were possible.

Speaking on INSIGHT, the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion stated:

"It's just crazy! She's the one that broke all the glass ceilings; the one that did it all. But she didn't just do it and succeed; she went and did things that no one ever thought were possible. So I have a crazy level of respect for that. Because once someone does something, there's [sic] all these studies about the human capability—how much they can go, right? And then one person broke it, and then, when that one person broke it, it was broken by the next person and the next person and the next person. It's almost like you just need that one person to show you that it's possible."

Valkyria and Becky Lynch pushed each other to the limits at Backlash 2025. The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion successfully retained her title, but was attacked post-match by Big Time Becks.

