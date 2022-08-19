"Are you gonna whip me?" - WWE Superstar sends an interesting message to Liv Morgan amid social media altercation

WWE Superstar Shotzi took to Twitter to send a very interesting message to Liv Morgan.

The two SmackDown Superstars recently engaged in a back-and-forth altercation on social media, taking shots at one another.

In response to one of Morgan's tweets, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion mocked the current SmackDown Women's Champion and her WrestleMania 38 gear.

"Im so scared are you gonna whip me with your trashy wrestlemania entrance gear?! @YaOnlyLivvOnce good morning" wrote Shotzi

Check out Shotzi's tweet below:

Morgan is the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and is currently enjoying her first title reign in the company.

She won the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey at the namesake Premium Live Event. The 28-year-old also defended her title successfully against The Baddest Woman On The Planet at this year's SummerSlam, albeit under controversial circumstances.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Shotzi's tweet to Liv Morgan

Shotzi's latest tweet to Liv Morgan was a dig at the latter's WrestleMania 38 gear. At the show, Morgan teamed up with Rhea Ripley, who sported similar attire, as the duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The titles were instead won by Sasha Banks and Naomi, who dethroned Carmella and Queen Zelina in a four-way match also involving the team of Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

In reaction to the tweet, the WWE Universe praised Morgan's attire and had sarcastic reactions to the same. Check out some of the tweets below:

Morgan and Ripley went their separate paths after the former RAW Women's Champion betrayed her tag team partner.

She went on to join The Judgment Day faction after being recruited by Edge. Whereas, Morgan focused on her singles career once again

Liv will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler next. The two women will meet at Clash at the Castle 2022, with the former NXT Women's Champion hoping to bring an end to the champion's reign.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe