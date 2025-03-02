WWE Superstar sends a message after hitting Nick Aldis backstage

A popular WWE star hit Nick Aldis after their conversation with a current champion got heated. The name in question, Michin, accidentally smashed the SmackDown General Manager with a kendo stick.

After last Friday's SmackDown, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, accompanied by Piper Niven, complained to the GM about her match with Tiffany Stratton. Michin and B-Fab interrupted the conversation, leading to a heated exchange between the two pairs.

As Michin tried to take out Green with the kendo stick, Piper Niven moved her tag team partner out of harm's way, resulting in the GM taking the blow. A visibly upset Nick Aldis lost his cool and booked a Chelsea Green vs. Michin Street Fight for the next week.

Michin recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the segment with a short message in the caption.

"When your boss gives you clearance to go unhinged.😈," she wrote.

You can check out Michin's Instagram post below:

Michin opens up about changing her WWE name

Michin used Mia Yim as her in-ring name during her first run WWE run. The SmackDown star recently explained why she changed her name.

During her appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic, Michin pointed out that she was asked to have a nickname as all her stablemates had one. The former Mia Yim noted she chose the name because her mother used to call her and her sister Michin.

The former member of The O.C. added although she was okay with her old name, the new one was special to her because of her new name.

"I know that The O.C. has their own [nicknames]. Especially when they wrestled in Japan, they had their own nicknames and stuff. So when I came back and joined them, they were like, 'You need a nickname. Like, that’s just part of the crew.' So, Michin is something that I’ve had since I was a kid, from my mom. She would call me and my sister crazy, obviously. So, to me, it was my choice picking this name. A lot of people ask why I don’t go back to Mia Yim, and I’m okay with that, too. But I want everyone to know that Michin is special to me because of my mom," she said. [From 8:42 to 9:20]

You can check out the video below:

Michin has yet to win her first WWE title. It will be interesting to see if she can secure a championship by the end of 2025.

