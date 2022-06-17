"I can never forgive you" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Kevin Owens for his iconic powerbomb seven years ago

Indi Hartwell recently sent out a message to Kevin Owens regarding his altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly 7 years ago on Monday Night RAW.

During an episode of RAW in 2015, MGK performed live on the show before being attacked by Owens. The former Universal Champion powerbombed the former off the stage and through a table. The segment went viral and became one of the most talked about moments of the year.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hartwell claimed that she could never forgive The Prizefighter for his actions that night. The NXT Superstar wrote:

"Kevin Owens I can never forgive you for this."

Check out a screengrab of Indi Hartwell's Instagram story:

Indi Hartwell's message for Owens after his powerbomb to MGK

Interestingly enough, Owens himself reacted to him powerbombing Kelly a few years ago. The former NXT Champion claimed on Twitter that the incident felt a lot more recent.

Check out Owens' tweet below:

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Kevin Owens' recent booking

Kevin Owens has been feuding against Ezekiel on RAW for quite some time.

However, it was only a couple of months ago at WrestleMania 38 when the former Universal Champion welcomed the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin back inside the squared circle for his first official match in 19 years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Owens should've stood up to WWE's creative process in regards to his match against Ezekiel on RAW.

Russo said:

"Kevin Owens, all due respect, when they're pitching that to you, how are you standing there saying, 'Do you not know how horrible that is? You want me to do that? Do you know how bad that is? Do you know how that makes me look?'"

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

Owens is convinced that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person. However, Zeke has confirmed that the former WWE 24/7 Champion will return to the company next week on RAW.

