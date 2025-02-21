  • home icon
WWE Superstar sends a message to The Rock after his return announcement; says he can't wait to do this one thing with The Final Boss

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 21, 2025 09:43 GMT
The Rock (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Rock (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Rock is set to make his big return on this week's WWE SmackDown. On X/Twitter, Kit Wilson sent a message to The Final Boss.

Wilson and his tag team partner, Elton Prince, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, will challenge #DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championships on this week's show. They are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and a former one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion. However, the duo has never held gold on the main roster.

On X/Twitter, Wilson sent a message to The Rock, stating he can't wait to celebrate with The Final Boss after winning the tag team championships.

"Can’t wait to celebrate together!" wrote Wilson.

Check out Wilson's post:

The Rock has warned a certain WWE Superstar after announcing his big return

The Rock has hinted at the reason for his upcoming return on SmackDown. Commenting on his Instagram post, The Final Boss warned a certain superstar.

The People's Champion has claimed he was coming to "handle business." He wrote:

"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and fu*k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. 🤫 #smackdown."
Post-WrestleMania XL, The Rock has appeared only on a handful of occasions. He teamed up with Roman Reigns in a victorious effort against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at last year's Showcase of Immortals. The Rock pinned Rhodes on Night One but couldn't help Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two.

He also appeared at last year's Bad Blood Premium Live Event, confronting Reigns, Rhodes, and Jimmy Uso after The Tribal Chief agreed to team up with The American Nightmare for a blockbuster tag team match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Interestingly enough, Sikoa, Fatu, and Tama Tonga will be in action in a six-man tag team match against Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman on SmackDown.

