WWE Superstar sends message to Triple H following his recent main event push

Top WWE Superstar Logan Paul has shared his thoughts on the tips and tricks of the business given to him by Triple H.

The 27-year-old YouTuber turned pro-wrestler made his WWE debut earlier this year at WrestleMania, where his natural athleticism won over fans and the performers in the back as well. Since then, he has also competed at SummerSlam and has signed a contract with the company.

During a recent interview with Alternative Sport, Logan was asked what it was like to work with such an experienced performer and businessman like Triple H.

He said:

"Triple H is incredible, man. He is very generous with his time and his energy and he’s so intentional when he speaks and when he gives me advice. I know that every single word that comes out of his mouth is extremely valuable, so he takes the time to point me in the right direction and guide me." H/T Verge Magazine

Logan Paul is set for the challenge of a lifetime as he will face off against Roman Reigns on Saturday, November 5th at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with the undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Triple H on Logan Paul's time in WWE

Unlike many celebrities who have ventured into the wrestling ring, Logan has taken to the sport like a duck to water, performing moves far beyond what is expected of him.

Speaking at the Las Vegas press conference where he announced Paul vs. Reigns for Crown Jewel, The King of Kings told the world that the polarizing star has earned his respect as an in-ring performer.

"Logan was totally different. Logan was a guy that came in, talked to us about it, and as soon as we talked to him about doing something, man he started to put in the work... When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again, after that blew my mind. This is the guy as I said earlier earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that and its why he is here," said The Game H/T Sportskeeda

