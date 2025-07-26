WWE Superstar sends a one-word message while holding Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase

Seth Rollins remains the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. His current stablemate, Bronson Reed, sent a one-word message on social media while holding the briefcase.This past Monday on RAW, Reed was seen holding the briefcase during his group's segment with Roman Reigns. The segment concluded with Reigns and Jey Uso taking out Reed and Bron Breakker. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn social media, Reed sent a one-word message paying tribute to hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.&quot;RTJ,&quot; wrote Reed.Check out Reed's post on X:Reed is a former NXT North American Champion. He has yet to win a championship on the main roster, but has been highly successful on the main roster, especially with his marquee wins over Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus, among others.The Auszilla will team up with his stablemate, Breakker, at the upcoming SummeSlam Premium Live Event. On Night One, the duo will face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match. The match was made official after the OTC laid out the challenge following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.Meanwhile, Paul Heyman is expected to carry the Money in the Bank briefcase while Seth Rollins is sidelined with an injury. He still has time till 2026 to cash in his contract.