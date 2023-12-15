WWE Superstar sends a seven-word message to Buddy Matthews after he posts photo with Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak took to Instagram to react to Buddy Matthews' photo with his fiance, Rhea Ripley.

Matthews recently posted a cute gym photo with his fiancé. In the photo, Matthews is seen flexing his biceps while standing behind Ripley.

Reacting to the same, Gulak hilariously claimed that one day Matthews will get arms like Ripley, as he left a comment on the AEW star's Instagram post.

Check out Drew Gulak's Instagram comment below:

"One day you'll get arms like her."

Ripley and Matthews have been in a relationship for several years. Earlier this year, though, the couple announced their engagement on social media.

The Eradicator is currently a part of The Judgment Day and is working on Monday Night RAW. She is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Matthews departed from WWE in 2021 before making his debut for AEW in 2022. He is a member of the House of Black faction and a former AEW World Trios Champion.

Rhea Ripley was recently praised by Bill Apter

The wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke quite highly of Rhea Ripley and praised her for her presence.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Apter claimed that Ripley was his pick for female wrestler of the year.

He said:

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division."

Ripley's next title defense could be against Ivy Nile, who confronted Mami after her victory over Maxxine Dupri.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's current WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below!

