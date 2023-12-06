WWE Superstar sends strong message after major win on RAW

A WWE Superstar recently shared a strong message on social media following a major win on the latest edition of RAW. The name in question is DIY member Johnny Gargano.

The 36-year-old is currently on a roll alongside teammate Tommaso Ciampa. On the November 27 edition of WWE's Monday night show, the duo participated in a tag team turmoil match to win an opportunity to challenge the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for the titles. The two had an impressive showing, eliminating Alpha Academy and Indus Sher before the eventual winners, Creed Brothers, pinned Gargano.

On the most recent episode of RAW, DIY took on long-time rivals Imperium in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, needing two pinfalls to emerge victorious. Imperium secured the first pin and looked all set to get the win. DIY, however, came back from behind to score two pinfalls and emerge as the eventual winners. The loss further increased the tension between Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Following the win on RAW, Johnny Gargano took to his Instagram account to share a strong message with the WWE Universe. The NXT Triple Crown Champion shared an image from the match, in which both the members of DIY could be seen lifting their hands after securing the decisive pin on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser:

"Last night truly felt like a jumping off point. Onward and upward! Let's see how far we can take this thing.. #DIY," Gargano wrote.

Johnny Gargano's message to the WWE Universe following his return

On the October edition of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event. The 38-year-old pushed the longest-reigning champion in history to his absolute limit. Unfortunately, Ciampa could not secure the win.

After the match ended, The Ring General left the ring, and his two stablemates started assaulting the challenger. Thankfully for the former NXT Champion, his long-time friend Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to save him.

Following the show, Gargano shared a heartfelt message on his Twitter account, thanking all the fans for believing in him and the DIY. He thanked his followers for their constant support:

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!," Johnny Gargano wrote.

What are your thoughts on DIY and their recent resurgence on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.