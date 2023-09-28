WWE Superstar sends a three-word message to Liv Morgan during her absence

Liv Morgan is currently recovering from her injury. WWE star and Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, sent a three-word message dedicated to her.

Morgan and Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship upon the former's injury. Morgan's last appearance on TV saw her get attacked by Rhea Ripley, as she was written off WWE programming.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan highlighted a poster from a fan which read, 'We Miss You Liv Morgan.' Rodriguez responded to her tag team partner's post by expressing that she also misses her.

"I do too," wrote Rodriguez.

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's Instagram comment on Morgan's post below:

Earlier this year, Morgan and Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who stepped in for an injured Lita.

The duo was forced to vacate the titles due to a shoulder injury to Morgan. This led to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler winning the titles before dropping them to Morgan and Rodriguez a month later at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Morgan and Rodriguez's second reign as champions ended only after 16 days, with the duo losing to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Liv Morgan sent a message amid her current WWE absence

Liv Morgan recently sent a message amid her current absence from WWE television.

The 29-year-old is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Ahead of a potential return, she expressed her love for her fans via an Instagram story.

Morgan said:

"Hello, I hope that everyone has had a great day. I just wanted to check in. Miss you guys. I love you guys."﻿

During Morgan's absence, Raquel Rodriguez has unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan aims to dethrone The Eradicator once she gets the green light to return.

Who should Morgan feud with once she returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

