WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Asuka following WrestleMania loss 

It's been a rough week for WWE Superstar Asuka following WrestleMania 39.

The Empress of Tomorrow went into night two of WrestleMania 39 with the intention of defeating Bianca Belair and becoming RAW Women's Champion once again, but it wasn't meant to be.

Asuka posted many odd tweets on social media this week in response, her latest post caught the attention of Chelsea Green, who was also on the losing end at WrestleMania 39.

"@WWEAsuka You're CRAZY," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

The RAW Superstar was quick to reply to Chelsea Green, but not in the typical way that most would expect from The Empress of Tomorrow, referring to herself as an artist, tweeting back:

"@ImChelseaGreen No, i'm an artist *woman artist emoji* The Asuka of Modern Art *frame with picture emoji* AoMA *index finger pointing at the viewer emoji* *disguised face emoji*," The Empress of Tomorrow said in response.

Is Asuka contemplating departing WWE soon?

With this most recent loss at WrestleMania 39, the RAW Superstar has now gone 0-5 at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Not only was this a hard pill to swallow for her fanbase, but it also appears The Empress of Tomorrow didn't take too kindly to it either, based on a post she made on her social media account following her loss to Bianca Belair.

"I might as well go back to Japan... But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me *poop emoji* Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE," The Empress of Tomorrow said in a tweet.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me

Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! Mercedes Monè FP @MoneInTheBankk Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan https://t.co/e9ILbFm9gh I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with meLet's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MoneInTheBankk… I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/MoneInTheBankk… https://t.co/K7itr2RBuw

What do you make of these comments? Is this a feud you'd like to see on RAW in the coming weeks? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Do you think Asuka will win another championship in WWE? Yes No 0 votes