WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Trish Stratus after being confronted by her at live event

Dakota Kai recently responded to Trish Stratus' tweet about the former's new faction.

RAW Women's Chmapion Bianca Belair faced IYO SKY at a recent WWE live event in Canada. During the match, Bayley and Kai joined SKY to safeguard her from The EST. Asuka and Alexa Bliss also came out in support of Belair, whereas, Stratus also made her presence known.

Following The EST's win and Stratus' brief interaction with the members of Bayley's stable, the latter sent out a bold message as she wrote:

"Looks like we took CONTROL of the situation huh @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @shirai_io?? #WWEKingston"

Responding to the same tweet, Dakota Kai asked Stratus to stop. Here's what the former NXT star wrote:

Belair, Bliss and Asuka will face Bayley, Kai and SKY in a six-woman tag team match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event in two weeks.

Stratus is also set to make her highly awaited return on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Vince Russo heavily criticized Trish Stratus' decision of returning to WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Trish Stratus' decision to return to the main roster after a gap of 3 years.

The WWE Hall of Famer had her last match at SummerSlam 2019 against Charlotte Flair.

Speaking with senior editor Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo mentioned that Stratus' wouldn't be earning anything from her return other than money. He stated:

"I had this conversation with Glenn [Gilbertti] and we had it on air and Glenn kind of laughed at me because Glenn said, 'Bro, it's a payday.' End of story. Screw legacy, that means nothing. It's a payday. I disagree. Like I said, if you need the money you have to do it. If I needed the money right now, I'd be knocking on the WWE's door. Thank God I don't. But if you don't need the money, I just feel you are giving up a lot more than you are gaining. That's my opinion." [From 4:15 to 4:54]

