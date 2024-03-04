WWE Superstar sends a WrestleMania warning while celebrating 40th birthday

WWE Superstar Ivar has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since his tag team partner Erik's injury, The Viking Raider has proven to be one of the most impressive stars on the main roster, showcasing his skills and making a mark as a singles competitor.

Ivar, who recently marked his 40th birthday, issued a warning, stating that while he celebrates today, starting tomorrow, he will be launching a raid on The Road to Wrestlemania.

"Today, We celebrate, tomorrow we Raid the Road to Wrestlemania," Ivar wrote.

WWE Superstar Ivar recently challenged Goldberg to a match

Despite being one of the most significant names in WWE/WCW history, it came as a surprise when former Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly refused to grant Goldberg the chance to have one last match before retiring from professional wrestling.

During a recent interview, the 57-year-old star accused McMahon of not honoring their agreement and failing to provide him with a retirement match. He expressed his frustration, labeling Vince as a 'piece of sh*t'.

Ivar has since reacted to Goldberg's comments, expressing readiness for a retirement bout. He took to Twitter and affirmed that he was prepared to face Goldberg if the latter is genuinely seeking such a match.

"If you are looking, I'll have that retirement match with you @Goldberg," Ivar wrote.

The former WWE Universal Champion's last professional wrestling encounter took place at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022, where he faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if Goldberg indeed comes out of retirement for a final match.

