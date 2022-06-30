WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shares an adorable picture of Becky Lynch and their daughter

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shared an adorable picture of his wife Becky Lynch and their daughter Roux.

Rollins and Lynch welcomed their daughter in December 2020. The two WWE Superstars have shared pictures of their child on social media several times. Seth Rollins took to Instagram today to reshare a post from Deadboys Fitness' official account.

In the post, Becky Lynch can be seen working out while Roux keeps the megastar company during her tough drills. WWE fans loved the image and flooded the comments section with positive responses. One fan wrote:

"Roux omg she's got so big I feel like i missed several chapters."

Right after that, Rollins followed the story with another sweet picture. He reshared Becky Lynch's post that celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on June 29th, 2021. Becky's original post read:

"One year ago I married the greatest man I've ever known."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to compete at WWE Money in the Bank

Both Lynch and Rollins will compete in their respective divisions' Money in the Bank ladder matches this year.

The Architect was the first to qualify for the high-stakes match by defeating AJ Styles on RAW earlier this month. Rollins has also declared his plans for the coveted briefcase, hoping to recreate the "heist of the century".

Seth Rollins believes that he will win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash the contract in at SummerSlam, where Brock Lesnar is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the title in a Last Man Standing match.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch was the seventh and final entrant in the Women's Money in the Bank match. She won the Last Chance Elimination match earlier this week on RAW, clinching her spot in the fight for a guaranteed title opportunity.

