WWE Superstar sets huge expectations from the second SummerSlam match of his career

WWE SummerSlam is set to go live in a few hours. Fans and superstars alike can't contain their excitement regarding the event. Logan Paul recently took to social media to hype his bout against Ricochet, saying it would be the most viral match in the company's history.

Logan Paul is set to compete in his second SummerSlam match of his career. Last year, The Maverick competed in a singles match against The Miz. He won that encounter, proving his mettle to the WWE Universe.

Now, Paul and Ricochet will have their first singles match in WWE. However, both stars came face-to-face in two matches earlier, creating viral moments every time. After their 'viral' moment at Money in the Bank, the company decided to put the two in a match of their own at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Logan has been vocal about how making viral moments has made him who he is today. The social media star took to his profile to post a picture of his in-ring gear for the night, making a bold statement about his upcoming match.

"Tonight… the most viral match in WWE history #drinkprime," wrote Logan.

Logan Paul made a unique request for WWE SummerSlam

Recently, Logan Paul has become one of the most talked about rookies. He has grabbed the attention of many WWE veterans, who have commended his effort and skills in the ring.

During his ImPaulsive podcast, Logan revealed that he made a massive request to WWE. The Maverick requested the company to book his match as the opening bout for SummerSlam so that he can go watch his brother Jake Paul fight Nate Diaz in a boxing match which is also set to take place tonight.

"As soon as my match ends, I'm going to hop on a private jet, fly to Dallas in my [wrestling] gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz," Logan said. "I'm going to try. I don't know if I'm going to make it, but I think if I do, it'll be minutes. I walk into the venue round one, Jake Paul-Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible, but how incredible [would that be]?"

