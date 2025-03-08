WWE Superstar shares a cryptic post moments after Shinsuke Nakamura loses the WWE United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura lost the WWE United States Championship in the main event of SmackDown. Karrion Kross sent a cryptic post on X aimed at the now-former champion.

The Wayward Samurai won the title at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The win meant that he was a three-time United States Champion. Knight's first reign ended at 119 days.

However, on SmackDown, Nakamura lost the title back to Knight, as his title reign ended after 97 days.

On X, Kross shared a photo with the former champion moments after he lost the title.

Shinsuke Nakamura debuted his current samurai gimmick after being drafted back to SmackDown as part of the 2024 Draft. On the November 15, 2025, episode of SmackDown, he attacked Knight after his title match against Berto.

His first televised return match was on the November 29 episode of SmackDown. He defeated Andrade before spraying the mist on Knight's face. This led to the title match between Nakamura and Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In recent months, Nakamura has also competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH. After winning the United States Championship, he appeared at Noah's The New Year 2025 show, where the 45-year-old superstar defeated Ulka Sasaki.

