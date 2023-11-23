WWE Superstar shares inspiring message after RAW loss

A WWE Superstar shared an inspiring message on social media after suffering a loss at the latest episode of RAW.

On the most recent edition of WWE's Monday night show, Adam Pierce announced a fatal four-way match to decide the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The bout featured the teams of Natalya & Tegan Nox, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, and Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile.

Towards the end of a highly entertaining match, Tegan Nox pinned Maxxine Dupri to set up a clash against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the titles.

Kayden Carter took to her Twitter account to share an inspirational message to the fans. Carter quoted a post that shared highlights of the fatal four-way tag team match and wrote that she and Katana know they are the best and do not need a title to justify it:

"Don’t need a title to know we are the best … We will continue to change the History of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling🤼," Kayden Carter wrote.

You can check Carter's Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Despite the loss, the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance showed great promise. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles this talented duo in the near future.

Salina de la Renta believes Kayden Carter deserves to be pushed by WWE

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way elimination match on August 2, 2022. The duo had a successful reign that lasted 186 days. Soon after losing the championship, the two were drafted to RAW.

Carter and Chance showcased their talent in the white and gold brand and continued to impress fans on the main roster as well. Puerto Rican professional wrestler Salina de la Renta praised Carter for her hard work.

During her appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, de la Renta expressed her love for the 35-year-old. She admitted that she would like to see Carter get pushed.

"If I would have pushed anybody in the WWE, I would say Kayden Carter, but that would be biased because I have spent way too much time with her, and I love her, and I know that she has worked her a** off her entire life. She just has wanted to be in the WWE for as long as I've met her, as long as she has breathed any air, and she is such an amazing wrestler. I really think she deserves to be pushed as number one," Salina said.

What are your thoughts on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance? Sound off in the comments section below.