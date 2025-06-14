WWE Superstar shares a new video of "BBL" Bayley

WWE star Bayley was on the receiving end of allegations of undergoing cosmetic surgery. Her SmackDown colleague Nia Jax once again played along with the running joke, sharing a video of the former WWE Women's Champion on social media.

Jax made the allegations that Bayley had Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) leading up to their WWE Women's Championship Match at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

On her Instagram story, Jax shared a video capturing the 35-year-old star and continuing the trend of addressing her as "BBL" Bayley.

Check out the video Jax shared on her Instagram story here.

Bayley and Jax have crossed paths on multiple occasions on WWE television. They feuded throughout the summer of 2024, with Jax even dethroning her on-screen rival to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Bayley responded to the BBL allegations from WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Nia Jax previously asked Bayley to prove she was all natural after mocking her multiple times. Speaking on Unlikely, The Role Model responded to the 41-year-old superstar.

She claimed that it wasn't her fault that she gained weight, and it went straight to her cheeks. The former WWE Women's Champion further stated she was proud of her weight and that Jax was simply "jealous" of her. Bayley said:

"It's not my fault that I had gained a little weight and it went straight to my cheeks, okay. But I'm proud of that weight, and I'm proud of my cheeks. So, if you don't believe that this is real, you ain't never seen a Bay Area girl, sister. This is the realest it'll ever get, and you're jealous."

Bayley returned to television during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, taking out Becky Lynch, who had previously ambushed The Role Model before WrestleMania 41. The ambush forced Bayley out of action for a few weeks and also forced her to miss The Showcase of the Immortals.

