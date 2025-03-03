WWE Superstar shares photo with Bianca Belair and Naomi that was taken moments before Jade Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber

Jade Cargill returned to WWE and attacked Naomi before the start of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this past weekend. The Storm was taken out of action in November 2024 when she was ambushed by a mystery assailant during an episode of SmackDown. This led to her missing the Women's WarGames Match, with Bayley stepping up as her replacement.

On X, The Role Model shared a photo with Naomi and Bianca Belair that was taken moments before the six-woman elimination match.

Naomi stepped up in Cargill's absence and helped The EST successfully defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on a few occasions before losing to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last Monday. After months of absence, The Storm returned this past weekend and took Naomi out of the match, as Belair watched from her pod. Despite the distraction, The EST managed to win the match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Check out Bayley's post on X below:

Bianca Belair commented on a potential match against Jade Cargill in WWE

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have teamed up since the latter made her debut in the Stamford-based company. However, The EST has also previously discussed the idea of a potential match against her now-former tag team partner.

Speaking to Cultaholic last summer, Belair said that her eventual encounter with Jade would be ''huge!''

"I mean, of course. There were rumblings of us being a dream match before she even got to WWE. So, I don't think it's a matter of if it's going to happen; it's just a matter of when [it's going to happen]. I think that when it does happen, it's going to be huge," she said.

Meanwhile, after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, The EST has set her sights on the Women's World Title. She will face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

