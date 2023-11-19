WWE Superstar shares rare throwback photos with Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Jimmy Uso, and others

WWE Superstar Natalya took to social media to share rare throwback photos featuring Becky Lynch, Jimmy Uso, Charlotte Flair, and the late Bray Wyatt, among others.

Natalya signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2007 and was assigned to the company's developmental territory back then, Deep South Wrestling. The veteran superstar eventually transitioned into one of the best in-ring performers of all time and is a former multi-time Women's Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya shared rare photos featuring her current and past colleagues. She also sent out a heartfelt message.

"Found some incredible memories in an old phone of mine. Photos I haven’t seen in years, some I forgot I had. So many more I’m gonna share soon.. stand by!" wrote Natalya.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post here.

Expand Tweet

Natalya believes her husband Tyson Kidd was destined to be a WWE producer

Tyson Kidd, also known as TJ Wilson, is currently working as a producer for the Stamford-based company. He was forced to retire as a professional wrestler following a gruesome neck injury in 2015.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Kidd's wife Natalya explained why her husband is best suited for the role of a producer. She said:

“He’s done so much more for the industry, especially with the women’s division from where he is at right now, than he could have ever done as a performer in WWE. He has been the producer for both of the women’s matches at WrestleMania that main evented. There is a long long list of women and men that want to work TJ in WWE because he is so good at what he does. I think he was always destined to be a producer in WWE, and his injury kind of took him there a little sooner.”

Expand Tweet

Natalya is currently teaming up with Tegan Nox and continues to be an important part of Monday Night RAW. She has taken the Welsh Superstar under her wing, helping her improve along the way.

What are your thoughts on the photos shared by Natalya? Sound off in the comments section.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.