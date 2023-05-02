WWE Superstar shares texts from "Vince McMahon," ordering him to shave his mustache

Fans had a field day on Twitter after WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared what looked like a bunch of fake texts from Vince McMahon.

Xavier Woods is quite active on his social media and regularly interacts with fellow WWE Superstars and fans on Twitter. The New Day was drafted to RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft, and Woods had a hilarious reaction to the same.

Woods took to his official Twitter handle and shared a conversation with "Vince McMahon."

Check out the screengrabs that Woods shared:

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins



I’ll be honest. Something told me that we weren’t gonna be on Smackdown anymore… NEW DAY TO RAW! #WWEDraft I’ll be honest. Something told me that we weren’t gonna be on Smackdown anymore… NEW DAY TO RAW! #WWEDraft I’ll be honest. Something told me that we weren’t gonna be on Smackdown anymore… https://t.co/3lwsTXZaOu

How did fans react to Xavier Woods sharing texts from "Vince McMahon?"

Some fans were left confused by Xavier Woods' tweet and weren't sure if the person in question was actually the Executive Chairman of WWE. Many others had a hearty laugh over the hilarious conversation.

Check out some of the responses below:

🤴🏾 @PRINC3LA7IFAH @AustinCreedWins @TEKKEN @TrueKofi They way I read all of that in Vince’s voice in my head let’s me know I’ve watched a lot of Pro Wrestling @AustinCreedWins @TEKKEN @TrueKofi They way I read all of that in Vince’s voice in my head let’s me know I’ve watched a lot of Pro Wrestling

Abdul @Actor_Abdul @AustinCreedWins @TEKKEN @TrueKofi The fact I still can't tell if this is real or not says everything about Twitter @AustinCreedWins @TEKKEN @TrueKofi The fact I still can't tell if this is real or not says everything about Twitter😭

Woods and McMahon seem quite close in real life. Back in 2020, Woods appeared on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. He revealed Vince's reaction to him playing the trombone on WWE TV.

Check out what he said:

"I just started randomly playing the trombone during the match and during the commercial break the cameraman walked up to me. He said Vince is dying laughing in the back, he loves the trombone, keep playing it. Vince had tears in his eyes and he was screaming laughing, he loved it that much. When we got to the back he said, ‘Forever, forever, you will always be bringing out the trombone to the ring with you.'”

McMahon has had quite an eventful past 12 months. The veteran announced his retirement from WWE amidst an investigation into a hush-money scandal last year.

He surprisingly made his return to WWE earlier this year and is now the Executive Chairman of the company.

What do you think of Woods' text message conversation with "Vince McMahon?" Sound off in the comment section below.

