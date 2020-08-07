Xavier Woods reveals reason Vince McMahon was "screaming laughing" backstage in WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known to have a sense of humor that is quite unusual. Former WWE writer Vince Russo, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone, said that McMahon's humor was "childlike and so juvenile".

And a current SmackDown Superstar, Xavier Woods, has narrated another incident which confirms that it doesn't take a lot to get the WWE Chairman laughing.

During his recent appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Woods said that Vince McMahon was laughing hysterically backstage when he played the trombone during a match.

The New Day member, who brings a trombone to the ring, played it while the match was taking place, and a cameraman told him during an ad break that McMahon was "screaming laughing" backstage:

“I decided why don’t I bring out the trombone to the ring with me. I may never get another chance to bring it out onto TV with me. Kofi and Big E are having a match and I’m on the floor, as per usual (laughs). So I have the trombone and I’m thinking to myself what would make the guys laugh. I just started randomly playing the trombone during the match and during the commercial break the cameraman walked up to me. He said Vince is dying laughing in the back, he loves the trombone, keep playing it. Vince had tears in his eyes and he was screaming laughing, he loved it that much. When we got to the back he said, ‘Forever, forever, you will always be bringing out the trombone to the ring with you.'” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Vince McMahon's unusual sense of humor

Over the years, we have seen numerous weird and unusual gags, segments, and gimmicks in WWE television, which seemed rather unusual.

Vince Russo revealed in his interview with Sportskeeda that it would be hard to believe the humor that Vince McMahon likes unless someone actually sees it with their own eyes.