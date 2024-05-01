WWE Superstar shares wedding photos featuring Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and others

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and other notable superstars were seen in a recent Instagram post shared by Sonya Deville.

Deville suffered a torn ACL injury last August during her first reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green. Her injury led to Piper Niven declaring herself the new champion, becoming Green's tag team partner in the process.

Deville recently took to Instagram to share a few photos of her and Toni Cassano's wedding. Several WWE Superstars were spotted in the picture, including her former tag team partner Mandy Rose.

Check out Deville's Instagram post:

Liv Morgan sent a message ahead of Sonya Deville's wedding

Sonya Deville tied the knot with Toni Cassano on February 12, 2024. Ahead of their wedding, WWE star Liv Morgan sent a message to Deville.

On Instagram, the former SmackDown Women's Champion dedicated a post to Deville and thanked her and Cassano for letting her be a part of the double bachelorette. Morgan concluded by mentioning that Cassano was the "perfect" partner for Deville.

"My beautiful best friend is getting married 🥹✨ Thank you guys for letting me be apart of the most epic double bachelorette weekend ever 🫣🤭 I don’t know anyone more perfect for my girl than you @fit_tonicassano."

Sonya Deville is expected to soon return to WWE television. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is currently on Monday Night RAW where she is feuding with Becky Lynch.

Earlier this year, Morgan also returned from injury during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She came agonizingly close to winning the match but was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

On a recent edition of RAW, Morgan failed to win the vacant Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title. Instead, it was Becky Lynch who walked out as the new champion.