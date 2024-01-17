Liv Morgan sends heartfelt message ahead of WWE Superstar's wedding

Liv Morgan has shared a heartfelt message about a WWE Superstar ahead of their wedding day.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been off of WWE television for several months now. Morgan has not been in action since the July 17 edition of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green during the show.

However, Deville went down with a torn ACL shortly after capturing the titles, and Piper Niven replaced her in the tag team. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put together an impressive title reign before losing them to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the December 18, 2023 edition of RAW.

Liv Morgan took to Instagram today to send a heartfelt message to Sonya Deville ahead of her wedding day. Morgan noted that Deville was her best friend and thanked the happy couple for letting her be a part of their bachelorette weekend:

"My beautiful best friend is getting married 🥹✨ Thank you guys for letting me be apart of the most epic double bachelorette weekend ever 🫣🤭 I don’t know anyone more perfect for my girl than you @fit_tonicassano 🖤," she wrote.

WWE star Liv Morgan reveals how she deals with bullying

Liv Morgan recently shared how she has dealt with cyberbullying throughout her career in the spotlight as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last year, the 29-year-old shared that she has experienced bullying online throughout her career but tries to tune out the negativity. Morgan added that how others see her is not her truth, and she is just trying to have fun doing what she loves:

"My experience with bullying has been a lot of cyberbullying in my career, like 'you're never gonna be a champion, you're not big enough, strong enough.' I just try to zone out, tune out, just not pay attention to it. Does it bother me sometimes? Yes. But how others see me is not my truth. So I just try to stick to just doing what I know and have fun while doing it," said Liv Morgan. (0:52 - 1:16)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez has made it known that she misses her tag team partner on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see when Liv Morgan finally returns to the ring and if the promotion has big plans for her in 2024.

Would you like to see Morgan capture a WWE title once again this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

