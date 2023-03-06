WWE Superstar Sheamus has reacted to Liverpool FC's latest win in the Premier League. The Reds thrashed arch-rival Manchester United with a final scoreline of 7-0.

The Celtic Warrior has been a long-term supporter of Liverpool FC. Heading into the latest Premier League matchday, the Merseyside-based team was on the back of a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester United, meanwhile, secured a hard-fought win over West Ham in the FA Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus posted a photo of himself watching the Liverpool FC vs. Manchester United game. In the image, his team was seen celebrating the fifth goal of the match.

Check out the former WWE Champion's tweet:

Gunther recently praised fellow WWE star Sheamus for being his toughest opponent

At Clash at the Castle, Gunther and Sheamus took each other to the limit in an instant classic for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Ring General praised his arch-rival and even called him a physical competitor. Gunther said:

"I would say so far, looking at last year, it was definitely Sheamus. Very physical competitor, same as me. And I think that fed off each other pretty well. But it's definitely - yeah, I can say after Clash at the Castle it was definitely an experience. It's a big rush in the moment and stuff. But it was one of the most physical matches I had to go through so far. So I would say Sheamus [is my toughest opponent so far]."

While the Irishman was unable to dethrone Gunther, he hasn't given up on the quest to win the Intercontinental Championship.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre's call-out of Gunther was interrupted by Sheamus. The former WWE Champion is aiming to win the IC title at this year's WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see The Celtic Warrior face Gunther once again on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Sound off in the comment section.

