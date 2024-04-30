WWE Superstar Sheamus sends a message during 2024 Draft Night 2

WWE Superstar Sheamus has been on a roll since returning to the company, picking up victories against Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura. He sent a message on social media during this week's action-packed episode of RAW.

The 2024 WWE Draft officially ended on Monday, with Night Two being held on this week's edition of RAW. Since its inception in 2002, the annual superstar shake-up has had a significant impact on storylines, and this year was no different. The Celtic Warrior was drafted to the red brand last Friday and is expected to be a prominent name on the Monday night program in the coming months.

During the latest episode of RAW, Sheamus took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself. He also sent the following message to fans in Kansas City:

"Kansas City.. how you doin’?"

Check out Sheamus' Instagram post below.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback defended Sheamus against recent online criticism

Sheamus returned to WWE this month for the first time since August 2023 after recovering from a severe injury. During his time away from the ring, the former world champion seemingly gained weight, drawing criticism from some fans online.

On a recent edition of Ryback TV, the former WWE Superstar reacted to the situation, saying online trolls were unreasonable and unwarranted. He also fired shots at some social media accounts that posted photoshopped pictures of The Celtic Warrior to mock him. The Big Guy further praised the veteran and congratulated him on his comeback.

"It was absurd that was even brought up by anyone, but that's the world we live in. A super muscular jacked guy who's been in shape his whole career comes back and maybe he's 8–10 pounds heavier than he was, but not even remotely close to being out of shape, and looked phenomenal out there (...) or they've got to alter a photo to try to make that the conversation. That's what I'm saying. These people are miserable, you've got to drown them out, and Sheamus looked great. Congratulations! Welcome back, buddy. He's a stud."

It will be exciting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Sheamus on RAW following the 2024 Draft.