WWE Superstar Sheamus uploads cozy anniversary photos with wife, sends out a heartfelt note

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus posted cheesy pictures with his wife celebrating his first marriage anniversary.

The Celtic Warrior is having an extraordinary journey in the Stamford-based company and is known for his great matches at the premium live events. At the 2022 Survivor Series WarGames, The Brawling Brutes, alongside Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, faced The Bloodline in a losing effort. At the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Celtic Warrior entered at number 2 but was eventually eliminated by both McIntyre and Gunther. Following that, the trio had a Triple-Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, which was won by Gunther.

On October 28, 2022, The Celtic Warrior, aka Stephen Farrelly, got married to Isabella Revilla, which turned out to be a memorable event that was well celebrated among the WWE Superstars. Sheamus might be an intimidating superstar of the company, but he carries an opposite personality in his personal life.

Opening up on social media, he remembered his anniversary as the 'best day ever' of his life, on which fans congratulated and sent him best wishes.

Sheamus wrote:

"28/10/2022 Best Day Ever 💍❤️"

Check out Sheamus' Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Sheamus expressed his unhappiness with the company

The Celtic Warrior recently opened up in an interview on his discontent with the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with Daily Star, Sheamus expressed his unhappiness with the company. The creativity that he carried all along was not utilized to his liking, and thus, it impacted his career in the long run. Adding up to the conversation, he stated that WWE could have utilized him in achieving the greatness he actually deserved.

Sheamus said:

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating.''

It would be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has going forward for Sheamus.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus' statement? Sound off in the comments section below!