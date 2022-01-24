WWE Superstar Shotzi apologizes for controversial tweet after backlash 

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently apologized for a controversial tweet after Meat Loaf's sad demise.

Legendary musician Michael Lee Aday, a.k.a. Meat Loaf, passed away last week. On Thursday, Shotzi posted a tweet saying, "Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP."

The post was met with an instant backlash as fans thought her message was insensitive. Meat Loaf once made an appearance on WWE television as a guest host and was involved in a popular segment with Randy Orton.

Shotzi deleted her tweet and issued an apology saying that she legitimately had meatloaf and only intended to write about the coincidence while showing the utmost respect for the late musician.

"I honestly was not trying to make a joke about Meatloaf's passing. I legitimately made a meatloaf on Thursday while listening to "paradise by the dashboard light" on repeat so I was shocked by the coincidence and impulsively posted about it. I took down the post immediately within a few minutes because I quickly realized it was disrespectful and insensitive when in reality I am actually a huge fan. This has really consumed me and I feel very gross. I'm genuinely sorry to the friends and family that saw that post. I cant stop thinking about how that might have made anyone close to him feel," said Shotzi.

WWE fans were supportive in their response to her apology as they felt she had made a genuine mistake. Many wrote to Shotzi saying that they were glad to see she was upfront about her intentions, while a few others felt she shouldn't have had to explain herself.

Shotzi's current run on WWE SmackDown

Shotzi turned heel for the first time in her career on WWE SmackDown in October last year. She was involved in an extended feud with Sasha Banks following a one-off encounter with Charlotte Flair on the blue brand.

Shotzi blamed Banks for costing her a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, leading to a series of matches between the two superstars. However, the former went missing from television earlier this year.

The Boss was ruled out of in-ring action earlier this month due to an injury that effectively left Shotzi with no active storylines on SmackDown. However, she is set to return as one of the entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

