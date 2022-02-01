WWE Superstar Shotzi shares some heartbreaking personal news 

Shotzi recently took part in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, but celebrations turned sour as the weekend drew to a close after the SmackDown star recently announced some heartbreaking news.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted that her father had passed away last night, less than a year after her stepdad.

Shotzi wrote a beautiful tribute to her father as she publicly revealed her unusual upbringing alongside her biker father.

"Last night I lost my biggest role model, my inspiration, my best friend, my dad. I didnt think anyone was cooler or more badass than my dad. Biker, black belt, rebel. The true American badass. He influenced me completely. I wanted to be just like my dad. He used to pick me up from school on his Harley and let me watch him get tattooed in our kitchen. He lived a wild life and was so proud of mine. Losing my step dad last April was extremely difficult and I honestly dont know how Im going to get through this. The one thing keeping me sane is the thought of them being together. I love you so much dad! Thank you for being my dad. •Dean Paul Urbanski•."

Shotzi was recently part of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Just two days ago Shotzi was part of one of the biggest moments in her career. The SmackDown competitor made her first appearance in the Royal Rumble as a main roster superstar.

Shotzi entered the match at number 29 and was able to last for just under three minutes before she was eliminated by the returning Ronda Rousey.

This was a huge moment for the star and one that she was hopefully able to celebrate with her father just a day before his passing.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda sends out their condolences to Shotzi.

