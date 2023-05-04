WWE Superstar Sonya Deville breaks silence after her attempted kidnapper is sentenced to 15 years in prison

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is now relieved that her stalker Philip Thomas has been given his prison sentence. Thomas was given 15 years in prison and another 15 years of probation after he is released from jail.

In 2021, a year after the incident, the case was closed, on account of the mental state of the accused. However, Philip Thomas was ultimately found guilty after the case was reopened.

Deville's horrifying plight happened back in 2020 when she was at home with her friend and former WWE star Mandy Rose. The incident even impacted her on-screen time as she stepped out of programming following her match against Rose at SummerSlam 2020 to focus on testifying against Thomas.

Per Gloria Gomez of Fox 13 in Tampa, Thomas pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary. Following the breaking news reveal, Sonya Deville wrote on her social media handle:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you."

Sonya Deville is currently in WWE's tag team division alongside Chelsea Green

Earlier this year, Sonya Deville challenged then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to a title match. Despite losing the bout, Deville displayed a confident effort to prove her mettle. Clearly, she can hang with the best in the business.

At WrestleMania 39, Sonya Deville teamed up with Chelsea Green to compete in the "WrestleMania Showcase" Fatal-4 Way women's match. Whilst the contest was ultimately won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the heel duo remain adamant about climbing the ladder in the division.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are coming for the gold Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are coming for the gold 🏆 https://t.co/jxusi866UP

Sonya Deville was drafted to WWE RAW and could likely challenge alongside Chelsea Green, the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the coming weeks.

