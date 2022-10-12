WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shouts out top MMA gym in a recent tweet

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville gave a shout-out to the iconic MMA gym American Top Team in her recent tweet.

Deville has been working with WWE ever since entering their system via Tough Enough in 2015. She has enjoyed a long stint with the company, from being on NXT to leading an on-screen authority role on the main roster. However, Deville wanted to be a fighter when she left college and even trained with the iconic American Top Team fighting gym. The likes of WWE's Bobby Lashley and UFC's Jorge Masvidal have also trained with the team.

Former MMA fighter and current WWE signee Valerie Loureda took to Twitter earlier today to share an image of herself and Deville with wrestling legend Norman Smiley. She captioned the post 'from ATT to WWE', in reference to both women training with the American Top Team. Sonya then replied, stating that she would face Loureda in the ring one day.

"ATT 4 life. But I’ll meet you in the ring one day." she wrote

Sonya has a 2-1 MMA record, winning one fight by TKO, another by submission, and losing one via decision.

What has Sonya Deville been up to in WWE?

Though she has had considerably less TV time since being removed from her on-screen authority role, Sonya Deville is still active on WWE TV.

She made her presence felt on the latest edition of NXT, attacking former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre. Fyre is set to go one-on-one with Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havok on October 22nd.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are well-known friends, so the Toxic Attraction leader was more than happy to see Alba taken down. She even praised Deville for the attack via Twitter.

