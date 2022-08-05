"Whoever trained her should be ashamed" - WWE Superstar takes multiple brutal digs at Ronda Rousey following her suspension

Natalya has taken a brutal dig at her arch-rival Ronda Rousey following her suspension.

At SummerSlam 2022, Rousey was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan. After a controversial finish to their match, The Baddest Woman On The Planet assaulted a WWE official.

Taking to Twitter, Natalya reacted to Rousey being suspended by WWE and took multiple digs at the former UFC star. She wrote:

Attacking a ref? Unacceptable. I’ve always said that Ronda was an idiot! Whoever trained her should be ashamed. I wonder if Jenni would donate some of her Only Fans money to the fine. I’ll ask.

How did the WWE Universe react to Natalya's tweet to Ronda Rousey?

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Natalya's tweet to Ronda Rousey. Fans seemed conflicted as to whether the veteran WWE star was playing along or being serious regarding her tweet.

Ryan Flanary @xflanaryx @NatbyNature It’s just a work nattie , you should know this lol @NatbyNature It’s just a work nattie , you should know this lol 😂

Ryan Flanary @xflanaryx @lynchripley @NatbyNature Is she? I don’t know maybe call me old fashion we didn’t have Twitter promos in 80’s and 90’s it’s just lame lol @lynchripley @NatbyNature Is she? I don’t know maybe call me old fashion we didn’t have Twitter promos in 80’s and 90’s it’s just lame lol 😂

Whereas, some fans dug up one of Nattie's recent tweets where she claimed to be a big fan of the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Nattie rocks @NatbyNature I thought you said you didn't have a bad word to say about herNattie rocks @NatbyNature I thought you said you didn't have a bad word to say about her 😩Nattie rocks 😂

Rousey recently feuded with Natalya on WWE programming. The two women faced each other in a one-on-one match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with Rousey successfully defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against the challenger.

However, shortly afterward, Liv Morgan, who won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier that night, cashed in her contract on the same night and dethroned the former UFC fighter to win her first singles title in WWE.

With Rousey now suspended by WWE, it remains to be seen what plans creative has in store for Morgan going forward and which challenger will be stepping up to the 28-year-old.

Morgan also shared the ring with Nattie on a few occasions before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

