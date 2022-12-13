WWE Superstar takes offense after being called by his real name in RAW segment involving Dexter Lumis

This week's episode of RAW had a hilarious segment involving Dexter Lumis. It all began when Johnny Gargano, inspired by his wife Candice LeRae, decided to spend a portion of last week's poker money that Lumis won to buy WWE merchandise to distribute among the fans.

The Miz would crash the giveaway, and it resulted in him getting seriously offended as well as a high-stakes match being booked for next week.

When Johnny Gargano was giving away free merchandise to the audience with Dexter Lumis by his side, The Miz came out and stole Lumis' bag of cash to claim it and get a measure of revenge. Adam Pearce would stop him in his tracks and The Miz had no way to escape.

While The Miz refused to give up the money at first, Johnny Gargano repeatedly called him by his real name - Mike. The Miz took offense to this and had to repeat on numerous occasions that he wanted to be called by his ring name and not his real name.

Ultimately, Johnny Gargano told an admittedly-desperate Miz that he could get the rematch he wished for against Dexter Lumis. However, it was announced as a high-stakes ladder match for RAW next week.

The stipulation is as follows - The Miz has to buy in with the same amount of cash, which he said that he doesn't have. He proceeded to admit that he has plenty of money in his account but hilariously revealed that his wife Maryse controlled his finances and that he was only given an allowance.

Poll : 0 votes