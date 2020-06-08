WWE Superstar takes a shot at Drew McIntyre. Says he is the "TRUE" Chosen One

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship at Backlash

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre goes one on one with Bobby Lashley at Backlash

Is Drew McIntyre truly The Chosen One?

Drew McIntyre is living his dream in the WWE right now. Who knew McIntyre would return to the WWE as the formidable Superstar he has grown to become now. Not only did Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year to win his first WWE Championship, but he also successfully defended it the same night against The Big Show.

After a hellacious night at WrestleMania, McIntyre found a fierce opponent in The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre met Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank. The Scottish Psychopath successfully beat Rollins to hold on to his WWE Championship at the PPV.

Bobby Lashley takes a shot at Drew McIntyre ahead of their WWE Championship match

Bobby Lashley has been named as Drew McIntyre's next opponent, and the two are set to clash at WWE Backlash. A week away from their scheduled match at the WWE PPV, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to take a jibe at the WWE Champion. Here's what The All-Mighty tweeted earlier today.

One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that’s all it is: A story.



My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE “Chosen One”.



Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1TYFVAghZT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 7, 2020

It seems Bobby Lashley believes he is the "TRUE" Chosen One, a nickname coined by Vince McMahon for the current WWE Champion during his initial run in the company. Lashley may be one of Drew McIntyre's toughest challenges yet, but knowing McIntyre's prowess, Lashley does have his work cut out for him.

Bobby Lashley's run in WWE

Bobby Lashley is currently in his second stint with the WWE. During his initial run, Lashley captured the ECW World Championship and the United States Championship. He made his return to the WWE on the night after WrestleMania 34. Since then, Lashley has held the Intercontinental Championship but hasn't received a shot at the WWE Championship yet.

Since his return, Lashley has been in various feuds and storylines. WWE has done a great job by aligning Lashley with MVP. After aligning with MVP, Lashley is in line to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Advertisement

While you wait for WWE Backlash, here's Drew McIntyre taking a shot at Bobby Lashley in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.