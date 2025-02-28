WWE Superstar takes a shot at Jeff Hardy by welcoming him "home" after WWE return

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy competed on this week's edition of WWE NXT. On social media, one-half of their latest opponents, Myles Borne, took a dig at Jeff.

The Hardy Boyz defeated No Catch Quarter Crew's Borne and Tavion Heights in their return match. The reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions are still under contract with the organization but were able to appear due to TNA's working relationship with WWE.

On Instagram, Borne shared a photo of him powerslamming Jeff. He took a dig at the former WWE Champion with a three-word message aimed at him:

"Proper welcome home @jeffhardybrand," wrote Borne.

Check out Borne's Instagram post:

Matt Hardy reacted after his and Jeff Hardy's return to WWE

Matt Hardy opened up about his and Jeff Hardy's return to WWE after this week's edition of NXT. This was The Hardy Boyz's first match in the Stamford-based company since 2019.

Speaking in a backstage interview, Matt stated that WWE will always be their home and expressed his gratitude. He said:

"It feels incredible. It's extremely flattering. We returned home. We're back at our birthplace. WWE will always be our home, it will always be our birthplace. Without WWE, we wouldn’t be who we are, and we are blessed to have had this 33-year-long career. Coming back at NXT, making our debut, wrestling on live television, it was an absolute honor, an absolute blast. Thank you for having us."

At NXT Roadblock 2025, The Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom. The match was made official after the two tag teams crossed paths on this week's NXT.

The Hardy Boyz also teamed up with the reigning NXT Champion, Oba Femi, on this week's TNA. The trio was beaten by The System after Moose pinned Matt for the victory.

