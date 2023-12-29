WWE Superstar takes a shot at "legend killer" Randy Orton after taking an RKO from him 

At a recent WWE Live Event, Randy Orton was in tag team action. He faced A Town Down Under Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The Moment Maker later took a dig at The Legend Killer.

Orton, who returned at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, signed with the SmackDown brand and is currently feuding with The Bloodline. At a recent WWE live show, he teamed up with AJ Styles, who is also feuding with Roman Reigns and his faction.

Taking to Twitter, Waller posted a photo of him taking the RKO from Orton. He also mocked the WWE veteran.

Check out Waller's tweet below:

"Legend Killer vs Legend Maker. You’re welcome for the rub."

Bill Apter believes Randy Orton is the perfect candidate to face Roman Reigns

Randy Orton is in contention to potentially challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in early 2024.

Orton has his sights set on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline after the faction sidelined him last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter mentioned that despite AJ Styles and LA Knight gunning for Reigns' title, Orton remains the best candidate to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Apter said:

"Randy Orton right now, out of the three guys that are challenging him, Randy to me, is the strongest contender. He looks more like he could win that title than either AJ Styles or LA Knight in my opinion."

After a brawl between Orton, Styles, and Knight on a recent edition of SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis confirmed that the three men will collide in a Triple Threat Match.

The winner of the contest will become the new #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The three-way match will take place at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

Do you want Orton to become the #1 contender for Roman Reigns' title?