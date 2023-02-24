WWE Superstar takes a shot at Nikkita Lyons by suggesting that she wastes TV time

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Nikkita Lyons made an appearance despite being sidelined with her latest injury.

However, she was quickly cut off by NXT sensation, Tiffany Stratton, who interrupted Lyons' backstage interview.

Taking to Twitter, Lyons commented on the segment and called out Stratton for showing her 'fake love.' This prompted Stratton to take a dig at the former, suggesting that she had taken up precious TV time.

"When you’re taking up precious tv time it gets personal," wrote Tiffany Stratton.

Check out Tiffany Stratton's tweet below:

Tiffany Epiphanies @tiffstrattonwwe @nikkita_wwe When you’re taking up precious tv time it gets personal 🙄 @nikkita_wwe When you’re taking up precious tv time it gets personal 🙄

Stratton returned to WWE television a few weeks ago and has been involved in a couple of matches on TV.

She has established her place as a fan favorite, considering that a large portion of the WWE Universe wants her to challenge for the NXT Women's Title at some point down the road.

Nikkita Lyons provided an update on her latest injury on social media

In the aftermath of her latest injury, Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to provide an update on it.

The Lioness took to Instagram to reveal that her ACL and Meniscus are torn. However, she is determined to fully recover from the injury and be better than ever upon her return. Lyons wrote:

"ACL & Meniscus are torn. This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. Love, Light, & Positivity always."

Much like Tiffany Stratton, Lyons is also one of the fastest-rising superstars in WWE. She has caught the attention of fans from all around the world, especially with her unique pinfall combination.

Who do you want to see Nikkita Lyons face upon her return? Sound off in the comments.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes