"never liked you either lol" - WWE Superstar takes a shot at Nikkita Lyons after surprise heel turn

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Cora Jade took a shot at Nikkita Lyons.

During the main event of the show, Jade betrayed her tag team partner Roxanne Perez, hitting the latter with the women's tag team title belt. This allowed Mandy Rose to pick up the win and retain the NXT Women's Championship.

Lyons took to Twitter and reacted to Jade's actions, to which the latter responded by writing the following:

"never liked you either lol", Jade tweeted.

Interestingly enough, Jade and Perez are still the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The two dethroned Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to previously win the titles.

It now remains to be seen if the pair can come to terms to co-exist with one another or if they decide to relinquish the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

How did the WWE Universe react to Cora Jade's tweet to Nikkita Lyons?

The WWE Universe seems to be impressed with the new and mean version of Cora Jade.

Since making her NXT debut, Jade has been portraying a lovable babyface character. However, a potential change in gimmick for the 21-year-old could mark the beginning of another incredible heel run for an NXT Superstar.

In reaction to her response to Nikkita Lyons, fans reacted with some hilarious tweets and memes. Check them out below:

Now that Mandy Rose has once again retained the NXT Women's Championship, there are chances that she might cross paths with Lyons.

The two women faced off against one another in a non-title match upon Lyons' return to WWE programming from an injury. The 22-year-old was even successful in her attempt to beat the Toxic Attraction leader, winning via disqualification.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Lyons could be set for a potential run with the NXT Women's Championship.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE officials have high hopes for the NXT sensation.

