"Why he bald?"- WWE Superstar takes a shot at Ricochet

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes took a hilarious shot at Ricochet in his latest tweet.

Things heated up pretty quickly when Ricochet made his surprise return to the latest edition of WWE NXT. He went on to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship at the upcoming Worlds Collide event.

The segment ended with him taking both Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes down and posing with the NXT North American title belt.

Soon after NXT went off the air, Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to take a shot at the former United States Champion.

"Why he bald?"

How did WWE fans react to Carmelo Hayes' jibe directed at Ricochet?

The WWE Universe had a field day in the reply section to Carmelo Hayes' tweet. Check out some of the most amusing responses that his jibe received:

At NXT In Your House 2022, Carmelo Hayes won his second NXT North American title by defeating Cameron Grimes. Ever since his big win, Hayes has put down a long list of names in his quest to remain the champion.

Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that Hayes was frustrated with the lack of match time following his NXT North American title victory. The NXT Superstar squashed the reports via his official Twitter handle and had the following to say in response:

"Not frustration at all. I’m the money fight. It’s a special occasion when I get in the ring." Hayes said.

Both Ricochet and Carmelo Hayes are incredibly talented and have proved their mettle on countless occasions in the past. The WWE Universe is quite excited to see these two men collide for Hayes' NXT North American title. If the 33-year-old star ends up winning at Worlds Collide, it would kick off his second reign with the belt.

