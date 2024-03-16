WWE Superstar taunts Randy Orton with a nine-word message on The Road To WrestleMania 40

A young WWE Superstar took to social media to put Randy Orton on notice ahead of their match on SmackDown. This was Grayson Waller who posted a tweet at Orton before the show tonight.

Orton is currently feuding with Logan Paul who cost The Viper the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. The former WWE Champion recently hit an RKO on Paul's Prime business partner and popular YouTuber, KSI.

Taking to Twitter/X, Waller taunted Orton, claiming that the 16-time WWE world champion had the opportunity to make a statement by stepping into the ring with the Aussie sensation.

"Legend Killer vs. Legend Maker. Huge opportunity here for Randy," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle opened up about working with Randy Orton

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were tag team partners during Riddle's time in WWE. The duo were former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on Monopoly Events, the King of Bros spoke about his time as Orton's partner. The current NJPW World Television Champion stated he learned a lot from The Viper. Riddle said:

"I learned a lot from him. He's Randy [Orton], you know, and also, it's like you learn different things from different people. With Randy, with his experience, you learn timing. You learn what you really need to do. You learn what 'over' is and what 'over' isn't because, probably, you guys [RK-BRO] are over. Randy would look at us and be like 'Hulk Hogan was over, The Rock was over, Stone Cold was over'—we're not over. I'm like, da*n Randy. I thought we were pretty over, dude."

Expand Tweet

Orton made his highly awaited WWE return during the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He is currently feuding with Logan Paul and could challenge him for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Orton's current storyline? Sound off.

Poll : Who should win on SmackDown? Randy Orton Grayson Waller 0 votes View Discussion