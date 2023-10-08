WWE Superstar teases Judgment Day dissension after major loss at Fastlane 2023

It looks like dissension might be brewing among The Judgment Day members after the group suffered a major loss at WWE Fastlane.

For several weeks, JD McDonagh has been involved in The Judgment Day's business despite not officially being a part of the group. He has been there for the faction and has helped them out whenever necessary.

JD McDonagh has been the group's secret weapon, although Damian Priest hasn't accepted him as a member of the group. However, things didn't go well for McDonagh at Fastlane.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor were set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Towards the end of the match, JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley appeared at ringside.

In an attempt to help Priest, the 33-year-old accidentally hit the former with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing Cody to hit the Cross Rhodes on him. Cody then pinned Finn Balor after he hit the Cross Rhodes on him again.

Following the bout, JD McDonagh took to social media to tell The Archer of Infamy to answer his phone.

".@ArcherOfInfamy Answer your phone man."

This loss should make Priest more salty towards McDonagh than usual, and it will be interesting to see if they will include him in The Judgment Day after this mishap.

