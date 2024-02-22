WWE Superstar teases new show, says she does not want Bayley to be a part of it (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar recently joked about a potential new reality show while also turning down the idea of Bayley being a part of it.

The superstar in question is Shayna Baszler. Known as one of the toughest names in the Stamford-based promotion's women's division, Shayna has certainly proven her mettle multiple times. She has won the NXT women's title twice, as well as the tag team titles on the main roster three times.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Shayna Baszler shared her thoughts on the new show, Love & WWE, involving Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. She further joked about another potential show called Battling with Baszler, where she would be the main character.

"Maybe not love story shows. What about battle shows? Like Battling with Baszler! [When Bayley's name was mentioned] No, why does Bayley gotta come? No, this is my show. No, that's not... The premise of the show would be me battling people..." [1:32 onwards]

A WWE veteran is not very fond of Shayna Baszler

While Shayna is one of the strongest women on the main roster, Vince Russo believes it is not worth investing in her as a top superstar in the future.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former head writer stated that Baszler should be removed since it is unlikely that she will ever reach the top of the totem pole.

"Bro, you cut bait and move on. You're not going to put them in the starting lineup. That's the equivalent of putting Shayna Baszler in the starting lineup every week on RAW. Bro, if you don't know by now she is not going to get over, why are you wasting your time? Why are you wasting my time? Go on to the next person." [26:00 - 27:00]

He further explained:

"If Shayna Baszler was supposed to get over and be a megastar in the WWE, that's what would have happened. If she was, if that wasn't the plan, bro, then it was never going to happen, and that's okay, bro. I'm sure Shayna Baszler has an amazing skill set; whether she opens her own dojo or trains MMA, whatever that she does, I'm sure she has got an amazing skill set. Maybe this just wasn't supposed to happen." [27:01 - 28:00]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Shayna Baszler does next.

