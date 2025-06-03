WWE Superstar threatens to shove Stephanie Vaquer's horns up her a**

Stephanie Vaquer made a statement on this week's WWE RAW by qualifying for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She received a message from Naomi, who will also be a part of the match.
Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match on Monday Night RAW. She pinned Nile to secure the final spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The former NXT Women's Champion will join Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley.
On X, Naomi put Vaquer on notice before crossing paths with her this weekend. The 37-year-old superstar threatened to shove Vaquer's horns up her a**.
"I’m going to shove those horns up her [peach emoji] hahahahhahahahahahahhahahaha," wrote Naomi.
Check out Naomi's message on X:
Stephanie Vaquer commented after qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Stephanie Vaquer will pull off double duty this weekend when she competes at WWE Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. At Worlds Collide, she will team up with Lola Vice to face Chik Tormenta and Dalys in a tag team match.
Speaking in a video uploaded to her social media, the 32-year-old superstar sent a bold message. She said:
"I keep proving why I am here. This isn't luck. I've sacrificed everything in my life to get where I am, and I'm going to keep taking on big challenges because I have all the support from my people, and I am not going to let them down. Money in the Bank, Worlds Collide—that's where La Primera will be—because La Primera is now on RAW,"
Vaquer is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion. She lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne before moving up to the main roster, signing with Monday Night RAW.