WWE Superstar threatens to shove Stephanie Vaquer's horns up her a**

Stephanie Vaquer made a statement on this week's WWE RAW by qualifying for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She received a message from Naomi, who will also be a part of the match.

Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match on Monday Night RAW. She pinned Nile to secure the final spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The former NXT Women's Champion will join Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley.

On X, Naomi put Vaquer on notice before crossing paths with her this weekend. The 37-year-old superstar threatened to shove Vaquer's horns up her a**.

Trending

"I’m going to shove those horns up her [peach emoji] hahahahhahahahahahahhahahaha," wrote Naomi.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Check out Naomi's message on X:

Expand Tweet

Stephanie Vaquer commented after qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Stephanie Vaquer will pull off double duty this weekend when she competes at WWE Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. At Worlds Collide, she will team up with Lola Vice to face Chik Tormenta and Dalys in a tag team match.

Speaking in a video uploaded to her social media, the 32-year-old superstar sent a bold message. She said:

"I keep proving why I am here. This isn't luck. I've sacrificed everything in my life to get where I am, and I'm going to keep taking on big challenges because I have all the support from my people, and I am not going to let them down. Money in the Bank, Worlds Collide—that's where La Primera will be—because La Primera is now on RAW,"

Vaquer is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion. She lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne before moving up to the main roster, signing with Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More