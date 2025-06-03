"I've sacrificed everything in my life" - Newly signed WWE RAW star drops fiery promo after huge win ahead of MITB

A major WWE Superstar joined the RAW roster this week. The star is also set to compete at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this weekend.

Stephanie Vaquer's 77-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end on last week's edition of the black-and-silver brand's show. She lost the WWE championship to Jacy Jayne following interference from Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley.

Ahead of the June 2, 2025, edition of the red brand's show, Adam Pearce officially announced that The Dark Angel was now a member of the WWE RAW roster. Later that night, the former NXT Women's Champion defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match, securing the final spot in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7 in Los Angeles. Pulling double duty, she is also scheduled to join forces with Lola Vice and lock horns with Dalys and Chik Tormenta in a tag team match at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on the same day.

In a video posted on her X account, Stephanie Vaquer stated that her accomplishments stemmed from relentless effort and immense personal sacrifice. La Primera explained that her commitment toward tackling major challenges was driven by the unwavering support of her followers, adding that she won't let them down.

"I keep proving why I am here. This isn't luck. I've sacrificed everything in my life to get where I am, and I'm going to keep taking on big challenges because I have all the support from my people, and I am not going to let them down. Money in the Bank, Worlds Collide—that's where La Primera will be—because La Primera is now on RAW," she said.

Female WWE veteran sends heartfelt message to Stephanie Vaquer

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Natalya heavily praised La Primera. The former WWE Divas Champion also claimed that Stephanie Vaquer elevated Jacy Jayne during their recent bout on NXT.

The Queen of Harts said:

"She [Stephanie Vaquer] is so passionate. You can really feel passion in her work. She loves what she does; she fought to get here, and I watched her do an interview a little while ago where she talked about [how] she had a tryout, she didn't get hired by; she wasn't ready, and so she went and explored the rest of the world and honed her craft and fought to come back here. In one night, Stephanie really, really elevated Jacy Jayne, and I think that's cool; it's exciting!"

It will be exciting to see if Stephanie Vaquer picks up major victories at both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank this weekend.

