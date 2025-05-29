Stephanie Vaquer receives heartfelt message from WWE legend after suddenly losing her title

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer suffered a huge upset on the latest episode of NXT. Following the Tuesday night show, Natalya sent a heartfelt message to the former champion.

On the May 27 edition of the black-and-silver brand, Vaquer faced Jacy Jayne with her NXT Women's Championship on the line. However, the Dark Angel surprisingly lost her title to the Fatal Influence member after interference from Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley.

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Natalya offered high praise for the 32-year-old star, highlighting her deep passion and dedication to professional wrestling. She noted Stephanie Vaquer's journey, detailing how she pursued her craft globally after an initial tryout setback before returning to WWE.

The former Divas Champion concluded by commending La Primera for majorly elevating Jacy Jayne in their NXT title match.

"She [Stephanie Vaquer] is so passionate. You can really feel passion in her work. She loves what she does, she fought to get here and I watched her do an interview a little while ago where she talked about she had a try out, she didn't get hired by, she wasn't ready, and so she went and explored the rest of the world and honed her craft and fought to come back here," Natalya said. "In one night, Stephanie really, really elevated Jacy Jayne, and I think that's cool, it's exciting."

Check out the clip below for Natalya's comments:

Reported plans for Stephanie Vaquer in WWE after she dropped her title

In just a year since her debut with the sports entertainment giant, La Primera captured both the NXT Women's and North American Titles. The Chilean wrestler's quick ascent suggests that WWE has huge plans for her.

According to PWN's Cory Hays, Stephanie Vaquer is set to join the Monday Night RAW roster very soon. The current plan suggests that the former NXT Women's Champion would transition into the main roster after the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

It'll be interesting to see who the Dark Angel's first feud will be with upon her main roster call-up.

