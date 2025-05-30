WWE makes major Stephanie Vaquer announcement ahead of RAW

WWE made a major announcement regarding Stephanie Vaquer today on social media. The veteran lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne earlier this week.

Ad

It was noted earlier today that Vaquer was advertised in the featured stars section for NXT Great American Bash on July 12. However, WWE shared a video featuring RAW General Manager Adam Pearce today, and he made a massive announcement regarding Stephanie Vaquer.

Pearce shared that Vaquer was officially a member of the RAW's roster and would be competing in a Money in the Bank qualifying match next Monday night on the red brand.

Ad

Trending

"I am proud to announce the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster, Stephanie Vaquer. And she will be live in Tulsa this Monday in Money in the Bank qualifying action against Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan. She is jumping headlong into things, Stephanie, we are beyond elated to have you on RAW and excited for your future," said Pearce. [From 00:09 - 00:27]

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaquer has performed on WWE RAW a few times this year. She squared off against Women's World Champion IYO SKY in a match that ended in a no contest after Giulia and Roxanne Perez interfered. The former NXT Women's Champion also defeated Ivy Nile in a singles bout on the April 28 edition of RAW.

Stephanie Vaquer reveals what she wants to accomplish in WWE

Stephanie Vaquer recently discussed her goals in the promotion and noted that professional wrestling was her life.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer stated that her dream was to become the best wrestler in the world. The 32-year-old added that she wanted to compete at WWE WrestleMania and capture more titles as well.

"Pro wrestling is my life, so my dream is be the best, the best in the world, and as if I'm the best, and more championships, big WrestleMania [moments]. It's okay, but I want to be the best." [0:50 – 1:10]

Ad

You can check out the full interview with Vaquer in the video below:

Ad

Vaquer also recently called out Rhea Ripley for a potential dream match. It will be interesting to see if the former champion can qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on RAW.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More