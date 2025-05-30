Disappointing Stephanie Vaquer update ahead of WWE RAW

There has been an interesting update regarding WWE's plans for Stephanie Vaquer. The popular star lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne earlier this week.

Vaquer signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year and has already made a name for herself. She had an impressive reign as NXT Women's Champion before dropping the title to Jacy Jayne.

There have been rumors that Vaquer will be joining the WWE RAW roster after losing the NXT Women's Championship. However, as pointed out by WrestleTalk, the former champion is advertised as a featured superstar for NXT Great American Bash on July 12. This update will disappoint fans who were hoping to see her on the main roster soon.

The former champion became a star in Mexico before signing with WWE last year. She made a few appearances on RAW earlier this year and defeated Ivy Nile in a singles match. Vaquer also squared off against Women's World Champion IYO SKY, but the match ended in a no contest after Roxanne Perez and Giulia interfered. Perez is now a member of the RAW roster, and Giulia has joined SmackDown.

Stephanie Vaquer calls out WWE RAW star for a dream match

Stephanie Vaquer recently called out Rhea Ripley for a dream match and claimed that she would be a great opponent for the former Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley defeated Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match earlier this month on the red brand. Stark suffered a major injury during the match and had to be helped backstage.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Stephanie Vaquer named Ripley as her dream opponent. She added that it would be an honor to face The Eradicator someday:

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent."

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer will make an appearance at NXT Great American Bash in July and when WWE decides to call her up to the main roster.

